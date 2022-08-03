BPRD’s KIDS Inc. plans Hiring Week, aims to hire 30+ after-school child care staff

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the school year around the corner, the Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a special KIDS Inc. Hiring Week for after-school child care job opportunities.

BPRD hiring managers are looking for applicants who like working with children to join the team as a Youth Recreation Leader.

The KIDS Inc. Hiring Week is scheduled:

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Thursday, Aug. 11 – interview times vary

BPRD District Office

799 SW Columbia St. in Bend

To schedule an interview, interested applicants can complete a one-minute KIDS Inc. Hiring Week Interview Form.

During KIDS Inc. Hiring Week interviews, attendees can learn about positions and benefits and ask questions about their potential role. BPRD plans to make job offers on the spot and has successfully hired dozens of candidates at prior events this spring and summer.

From September to June, the Kids Inc. program serves families with high-quality afterschool care. After a full day of school, kids need some down time to be care-free and Youth Recreation Leaders guide activities while creating a safe and enriching environment.

The Youth Recreation Leader is responsible for facilitating classes and activities through developmentally appropriate crafts, games, and/or other planned activities. Youth recreation jobs have relevant, real-world experience to use towards professional pathways in childcare, education and other fields.

“While Youth Recreation Leaders can have a ton of fun on the job, they play a valuable role at the district,” said John Batacan-Wilson, BPRD Recruiting Specialist. “They help provide critical childcare services and support kids and their families in our community.”

BPRD offers a variety of benefits, which may include insurance, paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program discounts. Plus, KIDS Inc. employees receive a special benefit – their elementary school-age children can attend KIDS Inc. at no cost.

Available for ages 16 and older, the featured part-time openings include:

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 1 – little to no experience

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 2 – some experience

Afterschool Childcare/Youth Recreation Leader 3 – minimum 2 years’ experience

New this year, local high school or college students qualify for paid positions that include scholarships for COCC and OSU-Cascades students and paid internships for Bend La-Pine high school students.

KIDS Inc. hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 2:00 – 5:30 pm

Wednesday: 12:30 – 5:30 pm

Three-day and five-day schedules are available, and working only during weekday afternoons means mornings, evenings, weekends and holidays are free.

Learn more about positions and apply at: https://www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.

Bend Park and Recreation District is an equal opportunity employer.