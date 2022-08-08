Bend Police expanding use of new text system to improve communication with callers, public

Survey ratings show positive grades on police interactions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Police Department announced Monday it is expanding the use of a texting communication tool with the public that it launched in the spring to include more notifications to crime and crash victims.

Here's the full announcement:

In April, the Bend Police Department launched a new communication tool called SPIDR Tech, which allows 911 and non-emergency dispatch callers and crime victims to share feedback and receive follow-up messages.

Since April 11, automated text messages have been sent to those calling 911 or the non-emergency dispatch line. The messages acknowledge the call for service and provide basic information to the caller. The messages (available in both English and Spanish) also provide an optional survey to provide feedback on the service they received from Bend Police officers.

Since that launch, Bend Police have sent nearly 22,000 messages to community members, and have received more than 1,100 survey responses.

Here are the Bend Police Department’s ratings, out of a possible 5, for each of the following questions:

The officer listened to me: 4.79

The officer treated me with respect: 4.82

The officer treated me fairly: 4.82

The officer communicated clearly: 4.83

The officer provided useful information: 4.57

The officer helped resolve the problem: 4.28

Overall, how satisfied were you with BPD’s response to your recent call: 4.54

Bend Police are now implementing the second phase of SPIDR Tech, which will allow the department to notify crime victims about case specifics.

When an officer completes a case report that involves a victim, the victim will receive a message detailing the case number, the officer’s name, as well as a link to Victims' Assistance and how to contact the department. If an arrest is made in the case, a second message will be sent to victims advising of that arrest.

Soon, a third phase will be implemented in which drivers involved in motor vehicle crashes receive an informational message.

The Department implemented the program after a community survey showed the community wanted a more robust process to provide follow-up and essential information back to community members after they reached out on calls for service.

Bend Police is the first law-enforcement agency in Oregon to use SPIDR Tech. The technology is used at 62 agencies around the United States.