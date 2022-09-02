St. Vincent’s Place, Bend homeless village, expects to open soon after delays
The 10-unit homeless village, St. Vincent's Place, being built behind St. Vincent de Paul in Bend is expecting to be ready for residents to move in by Oct. 1.
