Bend to host two roundtable discussions with key stakeholders on camping code

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will bring together a variety of stakeholders at two roundtable meetings next week to receive feedback regarding the camping code currently in development.

The city is developing municipal code provisions to regulate camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend.

A roundtable is a new type of public meeting that is intended to create a space for community discussion between community members and the Bend City Council in a less formal setting.

There is no public comment at these roundtable discussions, as the conversation is meant to focus on key stakeholders, including non-profit service providers, people with current and former experience living outdoors and the business community.

Two roundtables are currently scheduled:

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Council Chambers (710 NW Wall St.) or online. Stakeholders at this meeting will be representatives from Council Advisory bodies. Register to view the event online via Zoom

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Barnes & Sawyer room at the Deschutes County Administration Building (1300 NW Wall St.) or online. Stakeholders at this meeting will include community members experiencing houselessness, non-profit outreach service providers, community and business groups, and public agencies (including elected officials).Register to view the event online via Zoom

Due to space limitations, the City encourages the public to view the roundtables via a livestream, which is listed above and at www.bendoregon.gov/camping-code.

There will be additional opportunities for the community to provide input on the proposed code before Council votes on adopting a code later this fall.

About the Camping Code

The City has heard several concerns about camping along City streets and sidewalks. The Bend Municipal Code currently does not ban camping on public property or rights-of-way. The City of Bend is developing a code to help regulate City-owned property and rights-of-way to make them safer for everyone while also being consistent with federal court decisions and Oregon law.

Learn more about the camping code at bendoregon.gov/camping-code.