Play ball, in the fall! Bend Elks host OSU-Gonzaga exhibition double-header at Vince Genna Stadium

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While pro baseball heads into the playoffs and heads toward the World Series, closer to home, the Bend Elks are giving baseball fans another chance to sit in the stands and cheer watch live action up close

The Elks are hosting an Oregon State-Gonzaga University exhibition contest on Saturday. The Beavers will be leaving it all on the field, preparing for their fall ball exhibition double-header game.

To catch the action, head on over to Vince Genna Stadium in Bend. The teams will compete in two seven-inning games, with the first game starting at 1:05 p.m. and the second starting about 30 minutes after the end of the first.

Kelsey McGee will be on hand for the first pitch and capture some of the action. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.