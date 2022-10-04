Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community.

In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to focus on innovation and the quality of its products, rather than profits, the business said. This move will also help Cascade Lakes pay employees better-than-industry-average compensation and expand health benefits.

Cascade Lakes said it is now the first and only not-for-profit brewery in Central Oregon.

“When our family purchased Cascade Lakes in 2018, we set out on a mission to balance commerce and community. Not-for-profit status will represent a huge step forward in that mission,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

“The brewpub is by nature a place to bring the community together. By making Cascade Lakes a not-for-profit, we have the opportunity to take this concept even further by taking our passion for brewing and using it to become a true community asset that supports important causes. And in our own small way, we hope it will make our home an even better place to live.”

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes helped pioneer Central Oregon’s booming beer scene. The brewery was purchased by Bend’s Rhine family in 2018, which will now operate the company as a not-for-profit while continuing to manage day-to-day operations.

In addition to its production brewery, Cascade Lakes owns and operates its 7th Street Pub in Redmond and Bend Brewpub on Bend’s Westside. Cascade Lakes is also building a new pub on Bend’s Eastside, which is expected to open early in 2023.

Among its recent charitable pursuits, Cascade Lakes has created a line of beers to support local organizations such as BrightSide Animal Shelter (Pawsitive Pale Ale), Street Dog Hero (Street Dog IPA), and the Oregon Hunters Association (Elk Camp IPA). The Rhine family has also personally served other Central Oregon non-profits. Siblings Esme and Andy Rhine serve on the board of the Central Oregon Running Klub and are members of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance. And Bruce and Martha Rhine were co-founders of Three Rivers Care for Kids.

As a not-for-profit, Cascade Lakes will donate its entire net profit to a wide range of causes — though many will be focused on stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare efforts, causes dear to the hearts of the Rhine family.

“With a world-class brew team, two brewpubs, and another pub in Bend coming soon, Cascade Lakes has so much that it can leverage to support these wonderful causes,” Rhine said. “Being a positive force in this Central Oregon community we call home, while brewing innovative and delicious beer, is a dream come true for our entire family.”

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is among the pioneering breweries that helped put Central Oregon on the beer map. Locally owned and operated by the Rhine family, Cascade Lakes is a bold, genuine, and innovative brewing and eatery company that remains true to its deep local roots. Cascade Lakes can be found in stores across six states (WA, OR, CA, ID, MT, and NV), on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs in Redmond and Bend. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in early 2023. For more information visit www.cascadelakes.com.