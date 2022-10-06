After split public input, Bend councilors move ahead on changes to short-term rental permits program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors heard plenty of testimony Wednesday evening for and against proposed changes to the city's short-term rental permit program, then voted 6-0 to double the buffer between new short-term rentals in residential zones, from 250 to 500 feet.

The other change was to allow owners to keep their short-term rental permits, even if they rent to someone for over a year.

The short-term rental program's enforcement model, like most land-use issues in the city, are complaint-based.

City Licensing Programming Manager Lorelei Williams said, "The City Council has been approached over the course of the last few years, by concerned citizens who expressed their concerns about the growing number of short-term rentals."

"The 250 foot concentration limit was not working as effectively as they thought. They wanted to consider other concentration limits," she said.

Council directed staff to provide certain scenarios of increased limit buffers options. Staff provided councilors with scenarios on 400-, 500- and 660-foot buffers. Council decided to move forward with the 500-foot proposal.

Opponents, including many short-term rental owners, testified that the city was basing its move on flawed data and said the rentals are often better maintained than long-term rentals, while also providing the city with room-tax revenue. Opponents talked of the impact on available owner and long-term rental housing and other issues. Some said the city should stop issuing such permits entirely.

