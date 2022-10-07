City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of October 10-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 10-16.

NW Glen Road between NW Rocklyn Road and NW Dohema Road for water infrastructure replacement, full road closure with local access only, 10/12/22 - 10/26/22

NW Mt Washington Drive between both legs of NW Summit Drive for pavement finishes, southbound lane closure with detour, 10/10/22

Parrell Road between Calvin Way and Shady Pine Place for pavement restoration, single lane closure with flagging, 10/10/22 - 10/11/22

Ongoing Closures:

Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), 10/5/22 – December 2022. For more information, visit the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project webpage.

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information, visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. NW Newport Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 14th Street, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 NW 13th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue, full road closure, 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022 North bound exit of the NW 14th Street roundabout 7/5/2022 – Fall 2022

SW Bluff Drive between SW Wilson Avenue and SW Bond Street for sewer main installation, full road closure, 9/26/22 - 10/21/22

Pacific Power infrastructure upgrades – Work along NW Portland Avenue with single lane closures and flagging (expect delays). The work will begin 9/26/22.

NW Crosby Drive between Skyliners Road and NW Elwood Lane for infrastructure installation, Southbound Lane closure with northbound open to access school, 9/6/22 - 10/7/22

Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - late October 2022

ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect Delays.

Sewer Extension Program – The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Admiral Way between Reed Market Road and Greenmont Drive, 6/14/22 - Fall 2022

– The yearly project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals in order to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu.

Future Road Closures:

Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road grading, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), 10/20/22 - 10/21/22

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews