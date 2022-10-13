Bear Creek Principal Lisa Birk named Bend-La Pine Distinguished Administrator of the Year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During a surprise announcement Thursday, Superintendent Steven Cook named Bear Creek Elementary School Principal Lisa Birk the Distinguished Administrator of the Year for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Birk has worked for the district for about 15 years, including times as an assistant principal at Bear Creek and Pacific Crest Middle School and as principal at both of those schools.

“Lisa Birk is an incredible advocate for students. She understands that all students deserve the very best - the best spaces to learn in, the best teaching and the best access to learning. And she strives every day to bring that to fruition,” said Superintendent Cook. “She has an incredible spirit, drive and love of learning.”

To celebrate the honor, students gathered in the school’s media center and sang the school song, and original song that Birk wrote last year. Then Birk traveled with students through the hallways to cheers and applause as students and staff lined the hallways to cheer her on.

“I love being a principal here. The kids are so excited and happy and interesting and funny, and this place is really special. I feel grateful every day to be part of the lives of all of the kids at Bear Creek, and really at all of our schools that I’ve been at,” said Birk. “This district has been a great place to work and I feel really privileged to be part of this journey for our young people.”

Mid Oregon Credit Union sponsored the award and Birk received $500 to use for her school.