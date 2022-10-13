Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road.

Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the highway for the upcoming Tumalo to Cooley Road project.

The project will be complete by the end of 2023, when a speed zone analysis will be performed to determine the permanent speed moving forward.

For specific work zone locations, check TripCheck.com