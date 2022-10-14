City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of Oct. 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 17-23.

NW McKay Avenue between NW Riverfront Street and NW Riverside Boulevard for asphalt restoration, full road closure with local access, 10/20/22

Hawes Lane between both legs of Gary Drive for a sewer service installation, full road closure with detour, 10/17/22

Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road grading, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), 10/20/22 - 10/21/22

Ongoing Closures:

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Newport Avenue between 12 th Street to 14 th Street will be opening in the afternoon of October 14. To give the community some much needed relief of construction impacts and to minimize inconveniences during the holidays, two-way traffic will be maintained through the end of the year with work only happening on the shoulder. In January, Segment 4 (14th Street roundabout and Newport Avenue up to Knoxville Boulevard) will be closed to traffic and construction will commence on the final segment. The entire Newport corridor is anticipated to be completed in May 2023, weather permitting. 13 th Street, between Newport Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue, will remain closed to allow for construction of the stairways and sidewalks, block walls, and landscaping work remaining in this segment. Visit Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage for more information.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Brosterhous Road between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), 10/5/22 – December 2022. For more information visit the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project webpage.

between SE Orchard Grass Place and Windsor Drive for infrastructure installations, full road closure with detour (Pedestrian and bike access), 10/5/22 – December 2022. For more information visit the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project webpage. NW Glen Road between NW Rocklyn Road and NW Dohema Road for water infrastructure replacement, full road closure with local access only, 10/12/22 - 10/26/22

between NW Rocklyn Road and NW Dohema Road for water infrastructure replacement, full road closure with local access only, 10/12/22 - 10/26/22 Pacific Power infrastructure upgrades – Work along NW Portland Avenue with single lane closures and flagging (expect delays). The work will begin 9/26/22.

– Work along NW Portland Avenue with single lane closures and flagging (expect delays). The work will begin 9/26/22. Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - late October 2022

between Yeoman Road and Monticello Drive for Frontage improvements for Solis at Petrosa, northbound lane closure with detour, 8/29/22 - late October 2022 ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third St. Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels southbound slow lane closure Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Third Street, lane closures in place Sunday - Thursday Night 7pm - 7am. Expect Delays.

Future Road Closures:

Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road paving, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), 10/24/22 - 10/25/22

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews