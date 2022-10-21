City of Bend road and traffic report for week of October 24-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of October 24-30.

The alley surrounded by NW 14th St, NW Jacksonville Ave , NW 13th Street, and NW Ithica Ave will be closed at the 14th Street entrance for patrial alley paving. Access to the alley will still be available along NW 13th Street. 10/27/2022 - 10/31/2022

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. SE Wilson Avenue between SE Ninth Street and SE 15th Street, Eastbound Lane closure with detour, 7/25/22 – fall 2022.

Future Road Closures:

Pettigrew Road between Pinehaven Avenue and Woodhaven Avenue for road paving, single lane closure with flagging (expect delays), 10/24/22 - 10/25/22

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

