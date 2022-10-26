Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct and firearm charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened convenience store staff and customers with a handgun, pointing it at one customer.

Police responded around 3:30 p.m. to the Chevron Circle K on Northeast Highway 20 on a report of a man armed with a handgun, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

Witnesses said the man threatened employees and customers, reportedly cocked the handgun, put it in his waistband and pointed the gun at a customer before leaving, Miller said, adding that no shots were fired

When the man left the adjoining Super Burrito, Miller said he left behind a jacket containing his wallet and several pocket knives.

Responding officers contacted the man in the area and took him into custody without incident Miller said.

He was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on three counts of menacing and single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.