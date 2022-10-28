Mirror Pond fish passage advisory panel begins Phase 2 of work, reviewing 3 design options

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Nov. 7 from 9-11a.m., the City of Bend’s Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee will host a virtual meeting to launch Phase 2 of the fish passage selection process.

Advisory committee members will review and discuss details from a technical report that assesses the effectiveness and cost of three different fish passage design options at the Newport Dam, which is the instream infrastructure that creates Mirror Pond, according to Friday's announcement, which continues in full below:

The purpose of the Nov. 7 meeting is to enhance the Advisory Committee’s understanding of three different fish passage structures in preparation for in-depth discussions regarding which best addresses criteria established by the committee. The public is welcome to attend this meeting. No decision will be made regarding the fish passage design at this meeting.

To attend this virtual meeting, visit https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/ and scroll down to the “Meetings” section. Here you will find the Zoom link (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81380312233). This site also contains materials and documents related to the advisory committee’s work to date.

Next steps in the fish passage selection process include additional Advisory Committee discussion, a public meeting and input process, and review of public comments by the advisory committee. Notification will be sent out prior to upcoming meetings.

For additional information and to sign up to receive email notifications of upcoming Advisory Committee meetings, please see the Mirror Pond Advisory Committee’s webpage where meeting notes and materials are available: https://www.coic.org/natural-resources-environment/mirrorpond/