Bend Fire holding annual coat drive, needs cold-weather clothing, especially children’s coats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire and Rescue and the Bend Fire Association are conducting their annual coat drive.

They are taking donations of new or used coats, scarves, gloves, hats and socks of all sizes for men, women, and children.

"This year, we are emphasizing the need for children’s coats due to the demand within our community," the announcement Monday said. "We appreciate all donations, but if you have any extra warm children's clothes, please donate to help the increase in need for this winter."

The need for warmer clothing, combined with increased utility costs, will make the winter months more challenging for those who were already struggling. Children from low-income families often wear their coats inside their residences, and children are particularly susceptible to the cold because their small bodies must work harder to maintain a safe core temperature.

"Thank you for making sure everyone in our community has what they need to stay warm this winter.

For contactless drop-off, donations can be dropped off at your nearest Bend Fire Station and placed inside the labeled bin outside anytime between Sunday, November 6th and December 2nd.

