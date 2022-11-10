Road to summit of Bend’s Pilot Butte has closed to motor vehicles for the season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday it has closed the Pilot Butte summit road to motorized vehicles for the season.

The road closes to motorized vehicles every year in mid-November.

“We are usually able to give notice a few days before the closure but, due to the colder temperatures, the recent snowfall is not melting on several sections of the road.” says Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “The upper one-tenth mile of the road is especially icy, since it is shaded most of the day.”

The road remains available to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles year-round.

The Pilot Butte summit road will reopen to motorized vehicles in mid-April 2023.