Kina Condit-Chadwick chosen to fill Bend-La Pine School Board vacancy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During Tuesday’s night’s special meeting, the Bend-La Pine Schools’ Board of Directors voted to appoint Kina Condit-Chadwick to fill the vacant seat, Zone 7, at-large. Condit-Chadwick, who was selected from a pool of 18 applicants, will be sworn in at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Board of Directors.

Condit-Chadwick works in organizational development for a professional services firm and has experience in many local community organizations, including the City of Bend’s Core Area Advisory Board, Embrace Bend and The Father’s Group.

“I really appreciated that Kina centered the student experience in every question. Also I think representation is really important and we do not have anyone on our board that has the perspective of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said board member Carrie McPherson Douglass.

Condit-Chadwick, who identifies as nonbinary, says they were inspired to apply for the Board of Directors to empower youth and help all students feel they belong at school.

“Growing up, my father was in the military, so I experienced a lot of different school systems. Finding educational spaces where I had the sense that I belonged was absolutely pivotal and a transformational experience for me. I want every student in Bend-La Pine Schools to experience that same sense of belonging,” said Condit-Chadwick.

Condit-Chadwick, who has two children, a fourth-grader and a preschooler, says they also hope to take time to listen to families and community members.

“I am here to listen to people without judgment. I want to hear their stories.”

Condit-Chadwick will serve through June 30, 2023 and indicated they intend to file to appear on the ballot for the seat in May.