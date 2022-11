NewsChannel 21 has reported on the health challenges faced by Stryder Doescher over the years. Now, his mom is hoping the community can send birthday cards to the teen for his Nov. 27 birthday, at Postal Connections, 2660 NE Highway 20, Suite 610-338, Bend OR 97701

