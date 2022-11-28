Update: Missing Bend 16-year-old has been found, police say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police said early Tuesday that a missing 16-year-old Bend girl had been found.

No other details were released.

Police had sought the public’s help Monday night in finding McKenzie Rianne Clifton, who was considered missing and at risk, and who reportedly left the city’s NE Second Street warming shelter with an unknown male during the evening.

Clifton last was seen around 7 p.m. Monday at the warming shelter at 275 NE Second Street, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The teen left the area with an unknown male, in an unknown direction, and police asked to hear from anyone with information on her whereabouts.