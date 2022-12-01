City of Bend plans open house on Ferguson Road sewer improvement project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is hosting an in-person open house to share information about the Ferguson Sewer Improvement Project. This project will decommission two sewer pump stations and install gravity sewer on Ferguson Road.

City officials said the project will reduce energy consumption, reduce operational and maintenance costs, decrease odors, and improve public health and environmental safety by reducing potential risks for overflow due to pump station failure.

The open house includes an overview of the project, construction schedule, traffic impacts and ways to connect with the project team.

DATE: Monday, December 5

TIME: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: The Bridges at Shadow Glen Clubhouse, 20838 Sotra Loop, Bend

Can’t make it in person? Project information is available at bendoregon.gov/fergusonsewer

Construction is scheduled to begin in January/ Utility exploration will occur for a short period of time in December, when travelers can expect flaggers and minor delays. Beginning in January, closure of the eastbound traffic on Ferguson Road will be required throughout project duration. Project completion is estimated by September 2023.