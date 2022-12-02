Bend City Council opens application period for council vacancy when Melanie Kebler becomes mayor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council plans to declare a vacancy on the Council on Jan. 4, when Melanie Kebler becomes the city's new mayor, and on Friday opened the application period for those interested in filling the position.

Because Kebler was elected mayor in the middle of her four-year council term, her move to the mayor’s seat vacates the remaining two years of her seat on the Council (Position 1). The Council Position 1 term expires in December 2024.

The Bend Charter requires that a vacancy on the council be filled within 30 days of declaring the vacancy by a council appointment. Council Rules describe the process for filling a vacancy.

In consideration of the timeline, council began accepting applications on Friday.

Applicants can complete an online application and submit a letter of interest which may address such areas as reasons for wanting to serve on the council, working as a part of a team and representing various areas of the community.

A description of the application process and application will be available on the “Council vacancy” tab on the City Council webpage: www.bendoregon.gov/citycouncil.

Applicants can also come to City Hall, at 710 NW Wall Street, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application. Please contact Melissa Mitsch to set up an appointment at 541-388-5505 or mmitsch@bendoregon.gov.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The council will review the applications then can select candidates for interviews. The council anticipates conducting interviews the week of January 9 and expects to make an appointment at the regular Council meeting on Wednesday, January 18.

The council aims to have the appointment made prior to the start of its goal-setting process, which takes place in late January. Dates, times and locations for all meetings will be available on the City Calendar once scheduled.