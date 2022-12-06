The Pavilion in Bend to celebrate the season with special events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- ‘Tis the season for giving – and enjoying some traditional winter fun ice skating at The Pavilion in Bend.

Bend Park and Recreation District will celebrate the change of seasons on Friday, Dec. 16, with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. The ice rink will twinkle with lights and smiles as skaters and spectators enjoy treats and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring in a non-perishable food donation for NeighborImpact to receive a special $6 admission price, including rental skates.

NeighborImpact is especially in need of these items right now: canned vegetables, tuna, canned fruit, soups and ready-to-eat meals.

“The Winter Solstice Celebration is always one of the most anticipated events of the year here at The Pavilion,” said Clare Gordon, supervisor at The Pavilion. “It’s a fun, family-friendly night of ice skating with a bigger goal: helping NeighborImpact feed our neighbors in need during the holidays and beyond.”

Since 2020, BPRD’s food drive efforts – including the Winter Solstice Celebration – have generated nearly 18,000 pounds of food for NeighborImpact.

In addition to the Winter Solstice Celebration, The Pavilion’s Holiday Skate sessions are available daily from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. with the ice rink open for public skating on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Schedules are available at www.bendparksandrec.org/holidayskate.

For those who prefer to watch others on the ice, spectating at The Pavilion is available at no charge. Indoor and outdoor viewing areas are available as well as concession food and beverage for purchase.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, is currently open for registration.