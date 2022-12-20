Central Oregon Mastersingers conclude caroling at Bend’s Old Mill
Here are the sounds of the Central Oregon Mastersingers, as they conclude a season of holiday caroling at Bend's Old Mill District.
Here are the sounds of the Central Oregon Mastersingers, as they conclude a season of holiday caroling at Bend's Old Mill District.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.