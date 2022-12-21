Bend Park and Recreation District Board chooses seven finalists for two board vacancies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At Tuesday evening's Bend Park and Recreation District Board meeting, seven applicants were selected as finalists for two vacant board positions.

Due to resignations by Ariel Méndez and Jason Kropf, there are two board positions to be filled by appointment. The appointed board members will complete the terms of service that end on June 30, 2023 (with seats on the election ballot in May 2023).

The finalists were selected from a pool of 21 applicants who submitted interest letters and responses to questions. The finalists are:

Donna Owens

Jodie Barram

Betsy Tucker

Elizabeth Hughes Weide

Robin Vora

Steve Jorgensen

Daniel Galanaugh

Finalists will be invited to make five-minute presentations with brief questions and answers at the Tuesday, Jan. 3 board meeting.

“As a community member, to see a call for public service be answered with such enthusiasm by high-quality candidates is inspiring and humbling,” said Deb Schoen, chair of the board of directors. “Applications were submitted by those who have advocated for parks, trails and open spaces in careers and other experiences. We also received interest from those who have already committed to public service and ran for elected office previously. I extend appreciation and thanks to all applicants.”

Selections are expected at the Jan. 3 meeting following presentations, and the new board members will be sworn in at the same meeting.