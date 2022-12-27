COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, individuals are advised to avoid the area surrounding the construction site until further notice. The site is in the process of being wrapped with caution tape.

Reminder: Central Oregon Community College is closed for the winter break through January 2, 2023. The college will reopen Tues., Jan. 3.