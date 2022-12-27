Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 3:25 PM

COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus

Caution tape surrounds apartment project by COCC's Bend campus on Tuesday
KTVZ
Caution tape surrounds apartment project by COCC's Bend campus on Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, individuals are advised to avoid the area surrounding the construction site until further notice. The site is in the process of being wrapped with caution tape.

Reminder: Central Oregon Community College is closed for the winter break through January 2, 2023. The college will reopen Tues., Jan. 3.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content