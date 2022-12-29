City of Bend offers free indoor water conservation kits that can trim sewer bills

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The city of Bend is offering a free indoor water conservation kit, a timely effort to help homeowners conserve water at a time of year when it could lead to lower monthly sewer bills year-round.

The city calculates sewer bills for the rest of the year based on the water used during the winter, December through February. It’s average to determine the sewer charge.

The free conservation kid includes a “water sense” shower head, faucet aerators, a pre-rinse nozzle and a shower timer.

The kids and other free resources and water-saving materials will be available at the city of Bend’s Utility Department at 62975 Boyd Acres Road between Monday and Friday, Jan. 9-13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call or email the city’s Water Wise conservation program at 541-317-3000, extension 2, or email conservation@bendoregon.gov.