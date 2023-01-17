Family Kitchen sees 78% jump in meals served during 2022, ‘at or over capacity’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Family Kitchen said Tuesday it provided 133,472 meals in 2022 to community members in need through direct service and through partnerships with fellow service providers. This represents a 78% increase and results in an “at or over-capacity situation” for the 37-year-old organization, according to Donna Burklo, program director.

To meet this level of demand, which includes meals served to go, on site, and in bulk via program partnerships, the kitchen has had to reconfigure space and add equipment. This has been accomplished over a two-year span via helpful input from local restaurant owners and generous equipment donations. The changes have been successful due to the patience and trust shown by the staff and more than 400 volunteers.

“We are incredibly grateful for and humbled by the volunteers who were able to be here and help keep things running through it all, facing the risks, changes, ups and downs, and fine-tuning needed,” says Burklo.

Family Kitchen is serving an average of 13,000 meals a month. It is run mostly by volunteers with direction from two full-time and two part-time staffers and twelve hands-on board members.

The Family Kitchen Board of Trustees:

John Trachtenberg, President

Dana Black, Vice President

Susan Massey, Treasurer

Lee Husk, Suzanne Bell, Kristine McConnell, Carol Spongberg, Dawn Rae Knoth, Rob Knoth, Mark Quon

Family Kitchen recently added two board members to help drive future direction. They are:

Carla Stevens, Chief Operations Officer at Mosaic Medical

“Sharing meals with others is a valued time in every culture; food can create a bond which ties people from every walk of life. It’s a necessity but so much more too. When I saw the impact Family Kitchen was having in our community to serve, bond and tie with those who need help, it resonated with me. ”No questions asked” was a key equity and compassion statement that I value.”

John Striff, Retired Chief Operations Officer at Sunkist Growers

“As a regular volunteer, I have had the opportunity to experience the day-to-day operations of Family Kitchen closely. I've seen the amazing generosity of time, money and spirit of staff and volunteers in meeting food insecurity issues head-on in our community. I've also seen areas we can enhance to deliver on the mission of Family Kitchen as effectively and efficiently as possible. I hope my prior business experience will allow me to contribute to the important work already being done by the Board.”

About Family Kitchen

Family Kitchen is a community free meal program that has been serving those in need of a healthy meal since 1986. Its mission is to serve anyone who needs nutritious meals in a safe and caring environment. Meals are served every day at 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend and once per week in Sisters at 1300 McKenzie Hwy.

