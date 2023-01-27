Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout.

And that project, too, will lead to a detour route of several blocks.

City officials said Friday the closure of the intersection at Southeast Wilson Avenue and 15th Street will begin on Monday, Feb. 20. Construction of the roundabout is expected to be completed in April, weather permitting, they said.

The north and southbound detours will include sections of 15th Street, Reed Market Road, Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Wilson Avenue corridor work continues, with crews installing a new water line along the road in coming days and flaggers coordinating traffic through lane shifts next week. Dry well and storm catch basin installation work continues, as well as a retaining wall for the new roundabout and pouring curbs and sidewalks between Manley Avenue and 15th Street.

More information about the corridor project: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/what-s-being-built/wilson-corridor-improvements