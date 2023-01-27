Bend fire crews stop small brush, vegetation fire on Old Town street, found to be apparent arson

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that burned a small area of brush and vegetation along a street in Bend’s Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning was determined to have been intentionally set, a fire official said.

A neighbor’s call around 5:45 a.m. brought Bend Fire and Rescue crews to what was initially reported to be a fire in the 700 block of NW Florida Avenue, Fire Inspector Jason Kamperman said.

Firefighters arrived to find only brush and vegetation on fire, and were able to quickly put it out before any damage to nearby structures or vehicles. Kamperman said the brush was on fire about three feet from a parked car and 30 feet from the nearest structure.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and Bend police are conducting a further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the at 541-322-2960.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller added, "We always encourage people who might have Ring doorbells or other video surveillance in the area to look at their videos, to see whether they might have captured anything that would be useful to our investigators."