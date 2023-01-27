Skip to Content
Bend
By
Published 2:30 PM

Bend fire crews stop small brush, vegetation fire on Old Town street, found to be apparent arson

Arson fire Bend Fire 127
Bend Fire & Rescue
Fire in brush, vegetation along NW Florida Ave. in Bend was determined to be intentionally set
Bend arson fire Florida Avenue BFR 127-2
Bend Fire & Rescue
Bend Fire investigators say blaze in brush, vegetation along NW Florida Ave. was intentionally set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire that burned a small area of brush and vegetation along a street in Bend’s Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning was determined to have been intentionally set, a fire official said.

A neighbor’s call around 5:45 a.m. brought Bend Fire and Rescue crews to what was initially reported to be a fire in the 700 block of NW Florida Avenue, Fire Inspector Jason Kamperman said.

Firefighters arrived to find only brush and vegetation on fire, and were able to quickly put it out before any damage to nearby structures or vehicles. Kamperman said the brush was on fire about three feet from a parked car and 30 feet from the nearest structure.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and Bend police are conducting a further investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the at 541-322-2960.

Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller added, "We always encourage people who might have Ring doorbells or other video surveillance in the area to look at their videos, to see whether they might have captured anything that would be useful to our investigators."

Article Topic Follows: Bend

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content