Bend Fire crews train on advanced cardiac arrest resuscitation technique that can help save more lives

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue crews were busy learning a new technique Friday that can save more lives during their Advanced Cardiac Life Support training.

Every year, Bend Fire holds an ACLS refresher training for our firefighter/paramedics. In this training, responders learn the latest cutting-edge medical interventions for cardiac arrests and practice these skills.

This year, the first responders are changing their cardiac resuscitation protocol to incorporate a new technique called early double sequential defibrillation.

This is a technique uses two defibrillators, which allows the paramedics to deliver two shocks to the patient in rapid succession. Studies have shown this technique has led to greater survival of patients who have gone into cardiac arrest.

“We are always evolving our medical protocols”, stated EMS Captain Petar Hossick, “to reflect the most current life-saving interventions.”

Bend Fire & Rescue is one of the top fire departments in the country in cardiac survivability. The survival rate for cardiac arrest is 50%, which is 20% higher than the national average.

These leading cardiac survival numbers are due to many factors. Bend Fire & Rescue has worked with 911 dispatch to ensure clear CPR instructions are given to bystanders on cardiac arrest calls, trained Bend Police Department in CPR, and adopted high-performance CPR techniques.

Additionally, the department adopts and trains all firefighter/paramedics on cutting edge interventions that improve cardiac survivability.