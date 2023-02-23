Bend-La Pine Schools to hold informational session about serving on school board

Community members are invited to learn more about what it’s like to serve on the school board during an upcoming informational session. The event is set to take place in the media center at Bear Creek Elementary School on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Superintendent Steven Cook and Board Clerk Janet Bojanowski will share information about the roles and responsibilities of being a board member, the time commitment involved and answer questions from attendees.

Upcoming May elections will be held for board members from Zone 3, 5, 6 and 7. Candidates must reside within a Deschutes County voting precinct, have resided within a Deschutes County voting precinct for at least one year, reside within Bend-La Pine Schools’ attendance area and be registered to vote.

Learn more about the Board of Directors’ zones and the board on the School Board’s webpage.

If additional accommodations are needed to access this information session, please contact Bend-La Pine Schools at 541-355-1000, at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled date.