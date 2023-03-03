City of Bend resumes weekly road and traffic report for peak construction season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will once again be releasing a weekly road and traffic report each Friday during peak construction season to help members of our community plan the quickest, safest and most reliable routes to their destinations.

The weekly report is intended to provide information about various projects within City limits that impact City roads.

To receive the weekly report weekly report for the rest of this season, individuals must subscribe to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports, found under “news” at bendoregon.gov/enews.

Travelers can also check in on our interactive, online map at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

It will be another busy season, with road maintenance and construction, private development projects and other events that could require lane or road closures.

Here is your Weekly Road and Traffic Report for the Week of March 6-13

Simpson Avenue between SW Mt. Washington Drive and SW Century Drive for a utility installation, single lane closure with flagging, 3/6/23 - 3/9/23

Ongoing Closures:

Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. Project estimated to be completed mid-summer 2023. For more information visit the Neff & Purcell Improvements Project webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began 2/22/23.

Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. Project estimated to be completed mid-summer 2023. For more information visit the Neff & Purcell Improvements Project webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began 2/22/23.

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Intersection of 15th Street and Wilson Avenue for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour, February – early summer 2023.

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project webpage. Various closures through Spring 2023. NW Newport Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW College Way for the Newport Corridor Project, full road closure with detour, begins 1/9/23

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact:

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews