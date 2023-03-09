Bend Fire & Rescue holds mini-training academy for city councilors, fire district board members
Bend Fire & Rescue held a mini-fire training academy Thursday for city councilors and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 board members.
Bend Fire & Rescue held a mini-fire training academy Thursday for city councilors and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 board members.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.