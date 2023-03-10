Two finalists chosen for Pilot Butte Middle School principal; public meeting Monday evening

Families, staff and community members are invited to meet the two finalists for the principal position at Pilot Butte Middle School during a community forum Monday evening.

Attendees will get a chance to ask questions, see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists. The new principal will begin July 1.

Candidates will meet families, staff and the community Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s library.

The finalists are:

Jessica Gambee is currently the Assistant Principal at Mary Fay Pendleton K-8 School in Oceanside, California, a position she has held for one year. Prior to that, Gambee served as the Assistant Principal at West Salem High School for one year and as a middle school instructional coach for two years. Gambee has 6 years classroom experience.

Jessica Reilly is currently the Assistant Principal at Shaw Heights Middle School in Westminster, Colorado, a position she has held for three years. Prior to that, Reilly was a middle school Dean of Students for three years. Reilly has 17 years of classroom experience.