Public invited to meeting to review designs for reimagined Bend Senior High School; renderings released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Community members, staff, students, families and alumni are invited to review draft designs for a reimagined Bend Senior High School during a meeting Wednesday, March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Thanks to passage of the 2022 construction bond, Bend Senior High School’s inefficient 70-year-old classrooms will be replaced on the current school property to improve safety, security, and instruction.

BBT architects will be on hand at the meeting to review the project’s Master Plan and established footprint for the new campus, as well as potential design options for the school.

Community voice is important in this process and there will be additional opportunities for input from staff, students, families and community members on the project.

The meeting will take place in Bend Senior High’s Perseverance Hall; the first hour will be a presentation by the architects and the second half will be dedicated to questions and answers.

Groundbreaking on the Bend Senior High School project is slated to take place in the summer of 2024.The renderings shared during the presentation are also below:

Campus look and feel

Footprint - Site Plan