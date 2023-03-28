What do Elvis Costello, The Smashing Pumpkins and boygenius have in common? All will play in Bend this summer

(Update: Third concert announcement, boygenius)

They're the three latest concert announcements for Hayden Homes Amphitheater

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two familiar names from years on the music scene and one relative newcomer are the latest concert announcements from Live Nation to play Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater, as Elvis Costello arrives toward the start of summer and The Smashing Pumpkins toward the end. In the middle comes boygenius.

Here are the full concert announcements, made Tuesday:

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - with their special guest Charlie Sexton - are proud to announce: “We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” – a 23 date tour produced by Live Nation. Commencing on June 7 in Vancouver, B.C. Canada, the tour includes stops at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and the Beacon Theatre in NYC. Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open all of the coast-to-coast dates.

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

TICKETS: The general on sale for We're All Going On A Summer Holiday will begin Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local on ElvisCostello.com.

Since returning to the road in the summer of 2021, in the guise of "Elvis Costello & The Layabouts", E.C. and The Imposters - Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher and augmented by Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton - have undertaken three tours in the United States and one in the U.K. and northern Europe. Most recently Costello played the highly-acclaimed “100 Songs and More”, a ten-night engagement at the Gramercy Theater, NYC at which he played more than 230 original songs, repeating only three titles. The shows that began in solo performance went on to spring nightly surprises, involving everything from an ensemble including musical saw, fiddle and Uillean pipes to an eight-person Broadway vocal chorus led by M.D. Rob Mathes, duets with jazz bassist, Endea Owens and, from the halfway point, performing with Steve Nieve at the piano before adding two different horn sections, led by trumpet player and arranger, Michael Leonhart. The stand included guest vocal appearances by Rebecca Lovell, La Marisol and JSWISS and concluded with a more than three hour finale performance with the full band line-up.

The "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday " dates will follow two headlining appearances at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, three nights at the Sydney Opera House and a show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. In May, Costello and Steve Nieve will return to the concert hall stage together for the first time in twenty years, in Reykjavik, Iceland. Further dates are planned for later in the year and will be announced shortly.

Since 2018, Costello has issued ten record releases; the most recent being, “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello,” a 4-CD, 2-LP box-set celebrating his nearly 30-year songwriting collaboration with Burt Bacharach. It was named Best New Reissue by Pitchfork. The Grammy Award-winning Elvis Costello and The Imposters album "Look Now" of 2018 was followed by the companion E.P., "Purse" while a French language E.P., "La Face Du Pendule à Coucou" followed the album, "Hey Clockface" - recorded in Helsinki and, Paris. Together with co-producer, Sebastian Krys, Costello also completed work on "Spanish Model" - an adaptation of 1978's album "This Year's Model" with new vocals recorded in lyrical adaptation and translation with a cast of Latin music performers. In 2022, the latest Elvis Costello and The Imposters release, "The Boy Named If," was followed into the stores by "The Resurrection of Rust,” - the recording debut after fifty years of Rusty - the duo of Liverpool-based singer-songwriters, D.P. MacManus and Allan Mayes, accompanied by The Imposters for new recordings of their 1972 repertoire including two Nick Lowe compositions from his days in the band Brinsley Schwarz.

Preparations for a return to the stage in 2021 (and again in the summer of 2022) led to the release of "The Boy Named If (Alive at Memphis Magnetic)'", which found the band running down live arrangements of their new songs along with the Jagger/Richards song, "Out Of Time" and Nick Lowe's 1976 Dutch release, "Truth Drug". The collection was completed by a brand new version of "Magnificent Hurt" by the Japanese duo, chelmico.

D.P. MacManus and Lowe first met in a public house, opposite The Cavern in Liverpool in 1972. Lowe went on to produce "Elvis Costello's" largely ignored Stiff Records debut 45rpm, "Less Than Zero" and the subsequent failed singles releases, "Alison" and "Red Shoes", although the same songs received more attention upon the release of his debut album, "My Aim Is True" in July '77 in the U.K. and in a Columbia Records release late in the same year.

Between late 1977 and 1980, Nick Lowe produced the Elvis Costello and the Attractions albums, "This Year's Model", "Armed Forces", "Get Happy" and ‘"Trust,". In the Spring of 1979, Elvis Costello and the Attractions and Mink Deville were joined by Rockpile - featuring both Nick Lowe and Dave Edmunds - and undertook a three-month package tour of the United States. At this time, Costello's version of a song from the last Brinsley Schwarz album, "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love & Understanding" saw its first release as the B-Side of the Radar Records single, "American Squirm", credited to "Nick Lowe And His Sound" with the producer seen on the picture sleeve seated at the mixing board of Eden Studios in tinted horn-rims, cradling a Jazzmaster guitar with a newly inlaid fretboard reading, "Costello". The track was subsequently added to the U.S. edition of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, third album, "Armed Forces".

In 1984, Costello took the producer's chair for the first and only time at a Nick Lowe session for the Hi Records-informed single, "L.A.F.S." which was also included on the F-Beat Records album, "Nick Lowe & His Cowboy Outfit". In the same year, the duo recorded the Burt Bacharach/Mack David/Barney Williams song, "Baby It's You" at Lowe's Am-Pro Studios in Shepherd's Bush, London, also the location for a Boxing Day (1979) recording session with Lowe's then father-in-law, Johnny Cash which yielded the hit release, "Without Love" and the Cash/Costello duet, "We Ought To Be Ashamed". In 1986, Nick Lowe produced the Attractions' last complete album, "Blood & Chocolate" at Olympic Studios, before returning for a bass-playing cameo on "Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over)” for the 1990 Warner Brothers album, "Mighty Like A Rose". In 1993 Nick Lowe (or Costello himself) played bass on nine of the songs on the album, "Brutal Youth", which some mistook for a full Attractions reunion. They most recently performed together last summer on The Boy Named If & Other Favourites tour.

GET TICKETS HERE - ELVISCOSTELLO.COM

“We're All Going On A Summer Holiday” Tour Dates

Wed Jun 07 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Sat Jun 10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Jun 11 – Reno, NV – Silver Legacy Casino Reno

Tue Jun 13 – San Francisco, CA – Golden Gate Theatre

Wed Jun 14 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Sat Jun 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sun Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Jun 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Wed Jun 21 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Fri Jun 23 – Hammond, IN – The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

Sat Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

Sun Jun 25 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

Wed Jun 28 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood*

Sun Jul 02 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Wed Jul 05 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jul 08 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Sun Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Wed Jul 12 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Jul 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

*Not A Live Nation Show

The Smashing Pumpkins, today announced their 26-date North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities. THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future. Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. local until Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. local. General on-sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local. For more details go to: https://smashingpumpkins.com/tour/

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on August 6, 2023.

"I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party” – Billy Corgan

Along with news of their upcoming tour, the band released their brand-new single Spellbinding which received its radio debut this morning during a very special live appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing details of their upcoming tour and the release date for their highly anticipated third and final act of ATUM, which is set for release on May 5. Act 3 will come with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, and is available for pre-order HERE.

The band performed ‘1979’ and ‘EMPIRES’ live in the studio. Watch or listen to their interview on The Howard Stern Show HERE.

ATUM features 33-tracks in 3 acts and is the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. 22 tracks have been released to date, with Beguiled continuing to climb at both Active Rock (peaked at #6) and Alternative Radio Charts (#12).

In other news, Corgan’s popular podcast series Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-released ATUM tracks, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. To learn more, click HERE.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new—and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins are currently working on new music. More details to come.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

Today, acclaimed trio boygenius have unveiled plans for a summer North American headline tour. In between their dates headlining Re:Set Concert Series in June, the band will set off on a run of their own with support from Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud and Illuminati Hotties. Their first live performance has also been announced for April 12 at The Fox Theater ahead of their appearance at Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The beloved band will make stops in Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, Boise and more before rounding out this leg with a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Public onsale is Friday, March 31 at 12pm local time. See all dates below.

The tour will stop in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on July 30, 2023.

boygenius announced their long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with their Nirvana-nodding cover of February’s Rolling Stone magazine. boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd in addition to headlining the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series with stops in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and more.

PRE ORDER THE RECORD HERE

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheater % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

EUROPEAN DATES

August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain

ABOUT BOYGENIUS:

Once, when boygenius was on a road trip in Northern California, Phoebe asked Julien and Lucy to listen to a very important song, and pushed play, and got on the freeway headed in the wrong direction. The song was “Trapeze Swinger” by Iron & Wine—about a dead person telling the living how he wants to be remembered. It was impossible to interrupt this ten-minute-long song. Because of how the exits were spaced, “Trapeze Swinger” added an hour to their travel time. Phoebe felt like an idiot. Lucy turned that drive into the song “Leonard Cohen.”

What happens when you see an hour-long detour, not as a detour, but as part of the trip—the part where you listened to “Trapeze Swinger” while driving the opposite direction from your destination. Does that become the most valuable hour on the trip? Does time transform into something other than alternating “valuable” and “not valuable” hours? What if the right song can dislodge, for its duration, this piece of capitalist furniture?

the record started in June 2020. A week after Punisher came out, Phoebe sent Lucy and Julien a demo of “Emily I’m Sorry” and asked if they could be a band again—for the first time since those five short months in 2018, when the boygenius EP was conceived, written, recorded, released, and toured. Nobody had wanted to be the first to ask—to make such a demand on everyone’s time. Now, Julien made a Google Drive folder called “dare I say it?”, and everyone flooded it with potential songs.

the record is about recapturing joy—about the wasteful detour that turns out not to be the most important thing. Julien wrote “$20” after realizing that what she wanted for the band was More Sick Riffs. It’s hard to say such things as an individual artist, when it’s your music, soon to be collapsed with your identity. You don’t want to seem like—or be—a superficial meathead. But it’s things like sick riffs that made you truly giddy when you were first learning how to play, making music with your friends “for no reason.” Why do non-reasons sometimes feel so much more urgent than reasons?

the record is about making time, and finding new ways to record it, over time. The opening track, “Without You Without Them,” picks up where the EP left off—with “Ketchum, ID,” and an old-school Carter Family vibe—and it’s a song about picking up where something else left off, about everyone who came before, and made the person you love now. Lucy had been singing this song for years, while she did the dishes. A recurring theme: what we see about each other is a tiny fraction of a huge glacier that shifts over time. On a historical scale, that means you were shaped over hundreds of years, by people you’ll never know. On a human scale, who you are is constantly revealed, as you live, to the people who are paying attention. History loses its mystery. (Lucy: “I find comfort in knowing that I'm going to know you two a long time, and get to see the different iterations of the person you are.”) Because it’s disclosed over time, truth is constantly changing: the theme of “True Blue.” It comes together and disperses, like planetary formations.

The first thing boygenius did after getting vaccinated last April was meet up to write music together. That’s where the record changes. The first four songs were written individually. The rest are conversations. Sometimes, each person takes a verse, and writes their own version—like on “Satanist,” which Julien, who was raised religious, wrote, after watching the documentary “Hail Satan?.” She could, she thought, be a Satanist—and would her friends join her for this phase in the journey? In other words: “Do you want to be in my life a long time?” Or, as Phoebe put it: “Would you still love me if I was a bug?” Isn’t that what time is—the thing that makes everyone into a bug?

Lucy first sang “We’re In Love” a cappella to Phoebe, in Phoebe’s bed, on New Years Day in 2022. They were holding each other’s faces: a function of totally legal drugs. Lucy was weeping and did not blink. Later, in the studio, Julien thought the song was too… long. In retrospect, Julien hadn’t been ready to engage. When the truth sank in, the truth of a love song, she went away for six hours. (Julien: “It’s still a learning process to know the difference between being scrutinized and being seen.”) Then she came back. She was ready.

The album was recorded in January 2022, at Shangri-La, in Malibu: ten-hour days every day, for a month. Nobody questioned the schedule. (Julien: “We are all at least one type of the same psycho. The Venn diagrams overlap in ‘Every day for a month.’”) At one point, Julien was freaking out because there weren’t a thousand guitar tracks on “Emily I’m Sorry.” Lucy comforted her by pointing out that Phoebe was definitely going to rewrite that song a thousand times: the neuroses smoothed each other out. Back home, Julien made a thousand guitar tracks and emailed them to Catherine Marks, the co-producer, while Phoebe re-recorded “Revolution 0” and changed the words at the last minute. She “did the Flaubert.” (Julien: “That’s the old mot juste, my guy.”) The mot juste was “spiraling.”

Now the record is on the sound system and you’re merging onto the freeway. Glen Campbell’s guitar is doing the Sad Beatles, as the wrong exit comes up on the left. Soon you’ll be at the ocean, which Julien still sort of thinks is a creek, and the Venn diagrams are overlapping, and the years are rushing by in descending order. This interchange has way more than four levels. 2018 rushes past, and the EP—there’s Phoebe, and her dog!—and the illegal fireworks, and your mother’s father’s mother. Then the track changes, and it’s time for the overdue U-turn that isn’t actually overdue, and “spiraling” is the mot juste and the crack in your plan is where the light comes in. Why is this song is so long? How can it take this much time? Can we afford it? And meanwhile the time keeps unfolding, until the only think you had to sacrifice was the idea of sacrifice: everything was the important thing. Six hours later, you’re ready to engage, and 2023 is here, and the record is now. - Elif Bautman, January 2023