City of Bend sponsors ‘boot camp’ to train Home Energy Score assessors ahead of July 1 sales requirement

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend is sponsoring a Home Energy Score Assessor Boot Camp, led by Earth Advantage, to train those who wish to become qualified Home Energy Score Assessors ahead of this summer's start to the city requiring scores be listed for all homes put up for sale.

Boot Camp participants will complete the U.S. Department of Energy’s online Home Energy Score Simulation training and testing program, and then score their first home with an Earth Advantage mentor to become a qualified Home Energy Score Assessor.

The Boot Camp has a limited number of seats, the city says, and priority will be given to those who meet specific criteria and order of registration. People who are already home inspectors or appraisers, or someone who wants to start a new career can apply for the program.

Participants will need to obtain one of the approved relevant credentials and receive approval from the Oregon Department of Energy to attend the Boot Camp.

Boot Camp Details: Register Now

Part 1: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 26, online via Zoom

Self-guided online simulation training and testing

Online trainings completed from home between April 26 and May 24 (8 - 12 hours)

Introduction webinar and Home Energy Score Simulation overview

Part 2: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24, in person

Classroom and in-person mentor assessment

“We’re excited to support the Home Energy Score program with resources to help people to become assessors who will do the work in our community," Mayor Melanie Kebler said. "The program supports our Community Climate Action Plan’s goals by providing transparency to home buyers about the energy efficiency of the home and encouraging buyers and sellers both to invest in energy upgrades.”

Home Energy Scores will be required for all homes listed for sale in Bend effective July 1, as the city council approved late last year.

Home Energy Scores must be provided by a licensed Home Energy Score Assessor. See the City of Bend’s Home Energy Score webpage for more information about the new requirement.

Questions regarding the content of the training can be e-mailed to oregonhes@earthadvantage.com.