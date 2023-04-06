Bend’s Awbrey Glen Golf Club celebrating its 30th anniversary all year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Awbrey Glen Golf Club has kicked off a year-long celebration for its members, marking its 30th anniversary.

Though the course, clubhouse, and technology have modernized over time, there’s one factor that has remained the same — quality people. Members consistently say that’s what makes Awbrey Glen great, and as Bend rapidly grows, a strong community of people isn’t something you can build overnight.

“Sustaining a consistent culture over thirty years, with varying leadership, is nearly impossible,” long-term member Richard Galio says. “It’s amazing that Awbrey Glen managed to do that. Members feel a sense of ownership and are invested in making it a friendly environment.” As a member for 27 years, Galio has seen the club navigate everything from booming growth to tough times and recessions.

The Awbrey Glen community spans all age groups, with golfers starting at four years old. When 11-year-old Tyler Eckerle, a junior golf member at Awbrey Glen, was asked what he thought about the 30th anniversary, his eyebrows lifted in surprise. “That’s a long time,” Tyler said. He explained why he loves to golf and plays four to five times each week, “It’s a sport you can play for your whole life. It’s just you and the golf ball.”

Tim Fraley, Director of Member & Player Development, has been at Awbrey Glen for twenty-five years. Fraley says he’s stayed because it’s a great place to work and the people are modest and down to earth. Fraley explained that many children he has taught in the past members now belong to the club with their own families. From golf events, golf classes, golf travel events domestic & abroad the memories have been golden!

“Awbrey Glen is so much more than golf,” Fraley says.

The club will celebrate the 30-year anniversary throughout 2023 with member events and shared stories of their history.

For more information, please visit www.awbreyglen.com or contact Barbara Malcom at (541) 385-6011.

About Awbrey Glen Golf Club

Awbrey Glen Golf Club is nestled into the historic pines of Bend’s west side. Membership includes unlimited golf on their 18-hole championship golf course which plays from 4,700 yards to over 7,000 yards. The course appeals to all types of golfers: young and old, expert and beginner, families and retirees. The Golf Learning Center, one of the finest practice facilities in the state, includes a unique 5-hole, par 3 loop course. As Awbrey Glen members say, “Come for the Golf, Stay for the Friendships.”