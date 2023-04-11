Another sign spring is at hand: The road to Pilot Butte summit opens Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will open the gate to the summit road at Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint on Friday at 10 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution and be ready to share the road.

“Pedestrians have grown accustomed to the lack of vehicles, so they tend to walk in the road,” said Park Manager Joe Wanamaker. “You also never know when a bicycle will come around the corner, so I urge drivers to please be alert, courteous, and drive slowly.”

The summit road gate will open at 10 a.m. daily and close at 9 p.m.