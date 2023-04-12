Bend’s Lighthouse Navigation Center records growing number of homeless finding greater stability

Case managers, peer specialists contribute to higher rate of transitions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “On July 21, 2021, I was struck and hit by a car crossing (the street by) Fred Myer on Reed Lane, which landed me to sleep in a tent in China Hat," Nicole Gilley said Wednesday.

With the recent clearing of campsites off China Hat Road, Gilley, who struggles with homelessness, is using the Lighthouse Navigation Center in Bend to transition into greater stability.

Lighthouse Navigation Services Director Evan Hendrix said, “Transitions are any forward progress for a participant that is actively engaged in services here at the Lighthouse,"

"Transitions" include finding housing or job stability, moving into a high-barrier shelter like Bethlehem Inn, or going into a detox or treatment of some kind.

Since the Lighthouse Navigation Center, operated by Shepherd’s House Ministries, opened on NE Second Street in Bend nine months ago, an average of 14 individuals a month have been transitioning toward a better, more stable future.

“Two months ago, February, we saw a little bit of a jump, and we jumped to 20 unique individuals transitioning for the month of February, and then March was a significant jump," Hendrix said. "I believe 31 or 32 unique individuals.”

Fourteen transitioned to permanent housing.

“I’m just currently looking for any help," Gilley said.

As part of her journey to that permanent housing goal, Gilley said she just put in an application for Central Oregon Villages and hopes to find a part-time job.

Claudia Bussey is in the midst of her own journey - she's been using the services at the navigation center for more than a year, as she struggles with alcoholism.

“I’m going to Ideal Option, and they’re working out with me and helping me, and they’ve prescribed me different sorts of medications of four different kinds to help me with cravings," Bussey said.

Hendrix said, “On average, a case manager has between 30 and 35 individuals on their caseload.”

With the addition of three case managers and two peer support specialists over the past few months, the navigation center hopes to contribute to more positive transitions.

"About a third of the individuals are here pretty much every day, all day, and so easily accessible and regularly connecting with their caseworker," Hendrix said. "The next third are here three to five times a week, popping in and out -- they might have employment. Then the last third is a pretty fluid group. Those folks tend to rotate pretty regularly."

Because of its partnerships with many local organizations, the center has the capacity to offer services to even more people.