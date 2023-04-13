City of Bend offers pre-approved plans, aims to make it easier to build accessory dwelling units

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend on Thursday outlined a new program that streamlines the process to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), which aims to speed up the review process and potentially help property owners cut some costs.

The program, called the Pre-Approved Accessory Dwelling Unit Plans program, allows property owners to use a building plan that has already passed Building Plan Review and meets building code.

An accessory dwelling unit, also known as an ADU, is secondary living unit that has a separate kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area that can be built either within an existing home or on the same lot but separate from an existing home.

Using a pre-approved plan reduces the amount of time city staff spend reviewing plans, as well as eliminates the time and cost it takes to design an ADU from scratch as pre-approved plans from the city are free to use.

The goal of the program is to meet the Bend City Council’s goal to provide more diverse housing types throughout the city.

“ADUs are a great way to add much needed housing within our City limits,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler. “I’m excited about this program that removes more barriers to creating housing we need throughout Bend. This will help people who want to add an ADU save money by preventing them from having to pay for an original design and it will provide them with a quicker review process to get approvals they need to build one.”

This pre-approved plan program and even ADUs themselves are only one piece to the housing puzzle.

The program will continue to evolve over time, with the goal to simplify process, reduce time, reduce cost, incentivize community density and encourage housing production at every level. After this initial launch, the city will continue expanding the program, with more options to come soon.

"The Building Division is a joint partner with the community in finding solutions in permitting processes and supporting innovative options for housing,” said Building Official Joe McClay.

One design is currently available. To learn more about what is available and how the program works, visit the Pre-Approved ADU plan webpage.