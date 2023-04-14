Camping World to acquire All Seasons RV & Marine in Bend

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (KTVZ) -- Camping World Holdings, Inc., which touts itself as America’s Recreation Dealer, announced an agreement Thursday to acquire All Seasons RV in Bend, Oregon.

The company said the acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2023 and will increase Camping World's Oregon location count to six.

Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World, commented, “All Seasons RV has been proudly serving Central Oregon for over 40 years, and this acquisition will add to our presence in the important Oregon market, solidifying our position as the leader in the state.”

All Seasons RV is located at 63195 NE Jamison St., Bend, OR 97703.

It said the new SuperCenter will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top brands, along with a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services.

Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldjobs.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 42 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.