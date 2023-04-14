Next step: Cooley Road closes Sunday east of US Highway 20; ODOT advises to plan ahead for detours, delays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Travelers along U.S. Highway 20 on Bend's north end will see some changes in traffic patterns beginning next week as work continues on the roundabout at Highway 20 and Cooley Road, ODOT said Friday.

On Sunday, construction crews will reopen Cooley Road west of US. 20 and close Cooley Road east of the highway about the next three months. Drivers still will be able to access portions of Cooley Road via the detour on Robal Lane and Hunnel Road.

Detailed maps of this closure and detour, and other phases coming later in the year, can be found here.

The work is part of the Bend North Corridor project that's bringing major improvements to the north end of Bend. This project will add roundabouts, multi-use paths, and protected crossings along the corridor, improving safety, mobility and accessibility while reducing congestion, ODOT said.

Closure schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen events, bi-weekly updates are available on ODOT's website and through the Region 4 Weekly Construction Report email. To receive these email updates, click here and sign up under Central Oregon Region (Region 4).

"We know construction impacts the community and our teams will do everything they can to reduce traffic delays," ODOT said in Tripcheck.com will be up to date with these construction impacts.