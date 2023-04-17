Sherman Bloomer, OSU’s budget VP since 2012, named new OSU-Cascades chancellor and dean

Steps into new role May 1; previous served as College of Science dean

BEND, Ore. – Sherman “Sherm” Bloomer, associate vice president of budget and resource planning at Oregon State University in Corvallis for the past 11 years, has been named chancellor and dean of OSU-Cascades in Bend.

He will take on the top leadership position at the campus effective May 1, the school announced Monday.

Bloomer served as dean of OSU’s College of Science for 11 years prior to leading the university’s budget and resource planning office since 2012.

“I’m tremendously excited to join OSU-Cascades and engage with faculty, staff, students, community leaders, donors, and elected and education leaders to advance higher education learning opportunities and research impacts in Central Oregon,” Bloomer said. “OSU-Cascades’ distinctive character and growth providing an innovative, small-university learning experience is exciting and unique, and is made even more powerful while drawing on its connections to all of Oregon State University.”

“I’m committed to work with colleagues at OSU-Cascades and the Bend area community members to continue building new academic programs, expanding research and innovation activities, and collaborating with Bend and Central Oregon stakeholders on the next phases of campus development.”

Bloomer said OSU-Cascades will continue to be a strong community, education and business contributor and collaborator.

“Sherm Bloomer’s record in university leadership is broad and deep, making him highly qualified to serve as OSU-Cascades’ chancellor and dean,” said Ed Feser, OSU’s provost and executive vice president. “His service as dean of one of OSU’s largest colleges and work directing the university’s $1.5 billion budget will be of great value as he leads efforts to grow OSU-Cascades’ enrollment and oversees the physical development of the campus. He also recognizes the importance of community and regional partnerships to OSU-Cascades’ success.”

Bloomer’s appointment follows Andrew Ketsdever’s service as interim vice president. Ketsdever led the campus following the appointment of Becky Johnson in May 2021 as OSU’s interim president. Johnson served as OSU-Cascades vice president since 2009, after amassing many years of senior leadership experience on the Corvallis campus. Ketsdever will return to his previous role as dean of academic affairs.

“Andrew Ketsdever accomplished a great deal as interim vice president, leading OSU-Cascades with a steady hand during the pandemic, including advancing work around the Cascades Innovation District and launching an innovative new career planning program for students,” said Feser. “I’m delighted he’ll continue to lead OSU-Cascades’ academic affairs going forward.”

OSU-Cascades’ campus footprint has grown to 128 acres from its initial 10 acres. Enrollment has steadily increased to approximately 1,300 students, offering undergraduate and master’s degrees and a doctorate in physical therapy.

“I very much look forward to working with Sherm in assisting OSU-Cascades serve the needs of Central Oregon,” said Rod Ray, chair of the campus’ advocacy and advisory board. “His significant experience as a professor, researcher, dean and university administrator will be very valuable. I also am very appreciative of the stewardship and interim leadership provided these past two years by Andrew Ketsdever and welcome his continued leadership as dean of campus academic affairs.”

Lisa Hale, chief executive officer of Grace Bio-Labs of Bend, also acknowledged Bloomer’s appointment.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bloomer to Central Oregon,” said Hale. “OSU-Cascades has set an example for building an integrated, industry-supported partnership ensuring student success across our region. Sherm’s background and experience will certainly advance our partnership to provide students with industry experiences, community engagement and future career opportunities.”

As dean of the College of Science, Bloomer worked with colleagues in the college on the university’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign, which successfully funded the Linus Pauling Science Center. Bloomer came to Oregon State in 1995 to serve as the chair of the Department of Geosciences and before that held faculty positions at Boston University and Duke University.

He taught courses for general education science students, geology majors and geochemistry and marine geology for graduate students. He has co-authored more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific articles, led and participated in ocean research expeditions, and his work has been supported by more than $1 million in grant and contract awards. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Rice University and a doctorate in earth sciences from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

-30-

About OSU-Cascades: OSU-Cascades in Bend brings university education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land-grant research university, offering small classes that facilitate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.