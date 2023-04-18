Bend’s Breedlove offers special, sustainable guitars for Earth Day, planting 100 trees for each sold

Breedlove has been crafting guitars in Bend for over 30 years. To celebrate Earth Day, it's releasing two special limited-edition models. made from Oregon myrtlewood and is partnering with the nonprofit One Tree Planted to plant 100 trees for every guitar sold on Earth Day.

Here's their news release about them:

Breedlove Introduces Two Special Limited-Edition Models for 2023 Earth Day

Trees Planted for Each Purchase of New Limited-Edition Models

BEND, Ore. (APRIL 18, 2023) — At Breedlove, our passion for protecting and healing our environment is as important to us as the guitars we make. And to celebrate Earth Day 2023, we’re giving back to the planet with two limited-edition Concert acoustics: the Oregon Concert Earthsong LTD and the Pursuit Exotic S Concert Earthsong CE LTD.



Crafted from 100% clear-cut-free Oregon Myrtlewood, these acoustic guitars offer immense visual appeal, tonal depth, clarity, and fullness. Finished in our custom Earthsong gloss burst, both models are rare as they are beautiful. And because every sale goes directly to planting hundreds of new trees, your music will play an essential role in the reforestation of our planet.

Oregon Concert Earthsong LTD

The Oregon Concert Earthsong Limited Edition acoustic guitar perfectly demonstrates our company’s commitment to both exquisite acoustic guitars and protecting our natural resources. The guitar is crafted from clear-cut-free, locally sourced, native Myrtlewood, accenting its tonal depth and clarity. We then finish each instrument in a custom, limited-edition Earthsong gloss burst. Finally, celebrating Earth Day 2023, we’re partnering with global reforestation not-for-profit One Tree Planted to plant 100 new trees for every guitar sold.

As beautiful as they are unique with a touch response that must be experienced, these made in Bend guitars will be a favorite of both players and collectors.



Pursuit Exotic S Concert Earthsong CE LTD

The Pursuit Exotic S Concert Earthsong CE Limited Edition is beautiful as well as environmentally conscious. Utilizing our EcoTonewood technology and Cascade Bracing, the clear-cut-free Myrtlewood top, back, and sides deliver a warm tone with exceptional liveliness. The guitar’s delicate contours, sculpted cutaway, and comfortable neck profile create an unforgettable playing experience. And in honor of Earth Day 2023, we will appoint every guitar with our custom, limited-edition Earthsong gloss burst.

Global reforestation not-for-profit One Tree Planted will plant 50 new trees for every Pursuit Exotic S Concert Earthsong CE Limited Edition sold. We are extremely proud to partner with them in ensuring your guitar leaves a legacy for centuries to come.

Sustainable & Clear-Cut Free

Breedlove uses no clear-cut woods in any guitars. None.

Breedlove guitars feature sustainably sourced all-solid exotic and native tonewoods handcrafted by skilled luthiers who are as sensitive to the needs of the Earth as they are to building the best sounding and playing guitars available anywhere.

About Breedlove Guitars:



For more than 30 years, Breedlove has been on the forefront of guitar innovation. With the goal of superior sound and sustainable exotic tonewoods, Breedlove has followed the lead of musicians and builders, designing trusted, quality instruments for a new era at their home in Bend, Oregon. For more information about Breedlove, please visit their website and follow Breedlove on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.