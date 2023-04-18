City of Bend set to begin third, final phase of Wilson Avenue Corridor Project; info meeting set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend said Tuesday it will host an informational meeting from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at the Larkspur Community Center, at 1600 SE Reed Market Road, on the third and final phase of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, between Second Street and Ninth Street.

There will be no formal program at the open house, officials said. The design consultants, construction team and city staff will be available to answer questions.

Improvements will begin in mid-May and be built over three stages to minimize traffic impacts. The first stage includes the modernization of Fourth Street through Centennial Street.

The improvements are part of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project, a multi-phase modernization project that the city says will improve safety and east-west connectivity for all users along Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street.

The Wilson Avenue Corridor Project is the first Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond project approved by voters in 2020. Community members can access open house materials online at bendoregon.gov/wilson.