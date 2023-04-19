IRS opens Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bend after closures due to staff attrition

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) - The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bend is now open at 250 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 301. There is free parking at the building and nearby public transportation.

Due to additional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new employees to improve taxpayer services, including adding staff to IRS TACs and reopening offices that had been closed due to employee attrition.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Bend TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. To view services provided at this office and get directions, visit IRS.gov to Contact Your Local IRS Office.

The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide.