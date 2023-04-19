IRS opens Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bend after closures due to staff attrition
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) - The Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that the Taxpayer Assistance Center in Bend is now open at 250 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 301. There is free parking at the building and nearby public transportation.
Due to additional funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 new employees to improve taxpayer services, including adding staff to IRS TACs and reopening offices that had been closed due to employee attrition.
All IRS TACs operate by appointment. To schedule an appointment at the Bend TAC, call 844-545-5640. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. To view services provided at this office and get directions, visit IRS.gov to Contact Your Local IRS Office.
The fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to www.irs.gov for more information. Available resources include:
- Online Account, you can securely access your individual account information
- Where’s My Refund?, check your refund status and estimated delivery date
- Free File, use free tax software offered through IRS partners to allow you to file your taxes online
- Identity Protection Pin (IP PIN) to prevent someone from using your information to file a fraudulent tax return
- Get Transcript, view and print a tax transcript online
- Direct Pay, make tax payments or estimated tax payments from your checking or savings account
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments
- Online Payment Agreement, set up installment payments to pay taxes you owe
- Where’s My Amended Return, track the status of your amended return
- Answers to tax law questions, get answers to many tax questions
- All IRS Forms and Publications, find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.
For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide.