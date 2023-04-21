Habitat for Humanity marks completion of eight affordable workforce townhomes in NE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated the completion of eight affordable townhomes in Northeast Bend. The homeowners moving into these homes work in our local community in the areas of retail, customer service, manufacturing, child care, public transportation, and the non-profit sector.

“Increasing the availability of affordable housing is the number one issue in Bend right now”, said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management, “and this development provides critical homeownership opportunities for local residents who are otherwise priced out of the market.” The Watercress Townhomes are Bend-Redmond Habitat’s third permanently affordable project, establishing an enduring legacy of affordable homeownership in Bend by ensuring resale to income-qualified buyers.

Designed with energy efficiency measures and environmental sustainability at the forefront, Habitat continues to demonstrate its commitment to efficient, affordable homes. Utilizing sustainable practices similar to their NW Cottages in Bend and Quince Townhomes in Redmond, the new Watercress Townhomes bring Habitat’s portfolio to 38 Net-Zero or half Net-Zero homes built since 2021.

“Every system in our homes is designed to optimize energy efficiency,” said Grace Weger, Director of Land Acquisition and Development. “By starting with a super-efficient building envelope and adding solar power, a homeowner’s utility costs are about $12-35 per month”, Weger said. In building energy efficient, affordable homes, Habitat is reducing cost of living expenses, improving overall health, and ensuring families have every opportunity to thrive and grow.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership. With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes.

When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford.

For this development, qualified buyers earned under 80% of the area median income ($71,900 for a family of four in 2022). Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future — with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s homes are possible through the support of thousands of individuals. Habitat relies on individual donors, foundations, city, state & federal funding, local businesses, volunteers, and its ReStore.

“The ReStore funds the majority of Habitat’s overhead costs, so donors know that their dollars can go straight toward building more homes”, said Darrion Cotroneo, Director of Development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Major partners on this project included Oregon Housing & Community Services, Deschutes County, the City of Bend, the HEDCO Foundation, and Oregon Community Foundation.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 219 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

For more information, bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances, and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.