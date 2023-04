The Amity Creek Magnet School Chess Team finished third at the state 'Chess for Success' tournament in Portland, testing their moves against more than 30 other teams. "The results were unbelievable and exceeded all expectations," said the team's coach, Angela Spaid. NewsChannel 21's Liam Gibler talked to her and the kids Monday about how fun it all was.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.