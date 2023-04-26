Bend Farmers Market returns for the season next Wednesday — at a new, earlier time of day

Hours shift from 2-6 p.m. to 11 a.m.-3 p.m., covering lunch hour, cooler time of day

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Next Wednesday, May 3, the Bend Farmers Market kicks off its season at a new, earlier time of day while continuing its participation in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

“After the last several years with record heat during the peak hours of the market we heard from vendors and customers that attending the market was increasingly challenging. Vendors voiced concerns about the quality of their product and saw decreasing sales as the day got hotter and few customers shopped the last 1-2 hours of the market. After careful consideration, and with input from vendors and customers, the Board voted to change the time of the market to 11am to 3pm” said Marielle Slater, the Market’s Chairperson of the Board.

By shifting the time to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the market will operate at a cooler time of the day. By overlapping with the lunch hour, Bend residents will be able to shop during lunchtime. Wednesday is also early release day for some schools, providing an opportunity for parents to shop for fresh local food with their kids.

The Bend Farmers Market is continuing its DUFB program. “We are excited to announce that we’re able to match up to $20 again this season,” said Jesica Carleton, the Market’s returning Manager. Over the past 3 years the market has increased its EBT sales and along with that we’ve increased the amount of DUFB we’ve distributed to SNAP-eligible customers.”

“Not only does the DUFB program support more of our community members in their ability to purchase fresh, local food from our farmers,” said Sarah Bigbee, the Secretary of the Market’s Board and a registered dietician and nutritionist, “it provides greater diversity at our Market and the opportunity for greater health. We are delighted about that.”

As a reminder, the DUFB program is Oregon’s incentive program that makes it easier for low-income Oregonians to eat more fresh, local food while also getting to support family farmers and local vendors. The program doubles the value of SNAP benefits so recipients can purchase fresh meats, cheeses, eggs, and bread and get an additional $20 to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, beans, herbs, and veggie starts. Just like last year, if you spend $20 of your SNAP dollars at the Market for any food item, the Market will give you another $20 to buy fresh local veggies and fruit.

The Market will run every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm, May 3 to October 11. The Market is located downtown in Brooks Street Alley between Oregon and Minnesota Streets.

New Market vendors this year (9) include: Bend Breakfast Burrito, Bohemian Roastery, Curmuffins, Deschutes Canyon Garlic, Fibonacci Farm, Halfway Farm, Mythical Chocolate, Rawmona's Kitchen, Sweet Bean Provisions.

Returning market vendors (29):

Berkey's Blueberries, Blissful Spoon, Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato, Boundless Farmstead, Brandywine Fisheries, Broadus Bees, Compassion Kombucha, DD Ranch, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, Farmhouse Pies, Field's Grassfed Beef, Gather Nuts, Groundwork Organics, Happy Harvest, Marquam Hill Berries, North 44, Not Bread, Oregon Spirit Distillers, Pine Mountain Ranch, Rainshadow Organics, Roots Wild, Sparrow Bakery, Sungrounded Farm, The Hummus Stop, Thomas Orchards, Tumalo Lavender, Windy Acres Dairy, Woodfired Pies.

Wednesday market partner:

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA). HDFFA is a nonprofit dedicated to enacting a more inclusive, equitable food system – one that proves food education and collaboration across local producers, businesses and our community; and one that drives programs and organizes resources to make local food more accessible and affordable. Their mission is “To support a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration, and inclusivity.” This year, HDFFA will be operating their VeggieRx food program at the Market.

For more information, please contact Jesica Carleton, bendfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Bend Farmer’s Market | http://www.bendfarmersmarket.com/ The Bend Farmer’s Market has been an institution in Central Oregon for more than 20 years. Its mission to foster and sustain a centralized market that supports the viability of local farmers and producers who offer fresh local produce and farm products produced sustainably, enhancing the business, nutritional, and community health of Central Oregon.